Gov. Sisolak to provide update on hospitality, gaming vaccination efforts Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak will speak at an MGM Resorts’ vaccination clinic Thursday, addressing frontline worker vaccination efforts as we ramp up for the state’s full economic opening.

Sisolak will be joined by individuals from the gaming and hospitality industry, including:

John McManus, MGM Resorts International

Brin Gibson, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board

Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union

Hospitality workers who have received their vaccines will also be present.

The remarks are schedule for 2 p.m. at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.