WATCH: Gov. Sisolak to provide update on Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference to provide an update on Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment, and Rehabilitation.

The press conference will be held at 3 p.m. inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol.

At this time, the specifics of what the governor will be discussing is unclear, but there have been a host of issues affecting DETR since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, 8 News Now received numerous phone calls from people who say they haven’t received their recent weekly $600 pandemic unemployment payment and according to a news release from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, it was due to “an error in the UI system.”

DETR has faced its share of issues, and has had a couple of changes in leadership. Interim replacement, Heather Korbulic requested to transition back to the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange after receiving “threats to her personal safety,” and the I-Team learned last month that when DETR’s deputy director, Dr. Tiffany Tyler-Garner, departed the agency in April, it was because she had resigned.

Again, it is unclear what the governor will focus on in regards to DETR during his news conference, but 8 News NOW will carry it live on air and online at 3 p.m.