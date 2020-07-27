Gov. Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 response efforts Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.

It will be held at 5 p.m. at the Nevada State Legislature in Carson City.

Monday’s COVID-19 report from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) showed nearly 1,000 new cases and five COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

There are now 43,831 confirmed cases and 739 COVID-19-related deaths in Nevada.

As Nevada saw its percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations rise, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a directive on July 9 aimed at bars in certain counties. He mandated that specific bars had to return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday, July 10 to prevent further spread of the virus.

The directive is the second time Nevada has tightened restrictions since the state started reopening in early June, allowing businesses including bars, restaurants, casinos and hotels to accept customers.

A New York Times analysis of U.S. COVID-19 data, updated daily, placed Nevada with the fourth-highest per-capita daily cases on Monday. States are ranked by the highest rate for the most recent day available.

Nevada has seen a surge in new cases since late June, with more than 1,000 new cases reported in a single day 10 times since June 26.

8 News Now will livestream the press conference on our website and Facebook page. It will also air live during 8 News Now at 5 p.m.