Gov. Sisolak to provide update on COVID-19 response efforts Monday at 5 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts.

It will be held at 5 p.m. inside the Old Assembly Chamber of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City.

During a press conference last Monday, Gov. Sisolak essentially warned businesses, ‘if you don’t follow the rules to help fight COVID-19, we’ll find you, and there will be consequences.’

Sisolak announced last week that he plans on moving away from the Phased reopening approach, saying that enforcement needs to be more targeted. The latest numbers show some improvement, but he’s making it clear, now is not the time to stop social distancing wearing masks.

One of the biggest points of last week’s update was that bars in Clark County, as well as in Elko, Washoe and Nye counties, were to remain closed for at least a week.

Now that a week has passed, Sisolak is expected to provide an update on mitigation efforts and the progress the state has or has not made in COVID-19 data.

This press conference comes as Nevada reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

8 News Now will livestream the press conference on our website and Facebook page. It will also air during 8 News Now at 5 p.m.