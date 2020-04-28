Gov. Sisolak to present ‘roadmap’ for next phase of Nevada’s recovery Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak announced he will present a ‘roadmap’ for the next phase of our state’s recovery from COVID-19 Thursday. He also said he will be making several large announcements between now and then.

“I will be presenting this plan on Thursday, but there will be many more announcements between now and then. I look forward to this next phase in the battle against COVID-19 — one that will be federally supported, state managed and locally executed,” Sisolak Tweeted.

He went on to recognize the Nevadans who stayed home for making the plan possible by flattening the curve.

The full Twitter thread on this announcement reads:

On Monday, we joined the Western States compact. Every day this week, I will have big announcements for Nevadans as we finalize our Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 28, 2020

I am able to make announcements this week because so many of you have stayed home for Nevada and helped flatten the curve against #COVID19. I am so proud and grateful to all those who have helped prepare our state for this Roadmap to Recovery. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 28, 2020