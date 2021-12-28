Gov. Sisolak to issue State of Emergency due to dangerous road conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak declared his intention to issue a State of Emergency related to snow and storm conditions impacting Northern Nevada on Tuesday.

The State of Emergency declaration will allow state officials to order cars on highways experiencing perilous road conditions to head back into the valley until those conditions improve. This is meant to help prevent people from becoming stranded overnight on the roadways in subfreezing temperatures, without access to emergency services.

Highways 50, 207, and 28 are experiencing very long delays and trying snow conditions due to the continuing winter storm and an oncoming storm Tuesday night.

“We need all those who are on the roadways to turn around and head back to safe shelter so our emergency responders can continue their work,” Gov. Sisolak said.

Gov. Sisolak is declaring the emergency now, but the fully executed declaration of emergency will become available once signed by the Governor and the Secretary of State.