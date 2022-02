LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will deliver his State of State speech titled Nevada on the Move. He will be speaking from Allegiant Stadium Wednesday at noon.

As Nevada continues its economic recovery and builds toward a proposed budget for the next legislative session, which is in 2023, Gov. Sisolak said he plans to lay out his priorities for strategic investments using federal and state dollars, and how the state will spend billions in federal pandemic assistance.