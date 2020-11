LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is holding a news conference at 6 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s COID-19 response.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases has been increasing in Nevada with a 1,322 new cases reported in just the past 24 ours. The positivity rate is now at nearly 14%.

Reporters must wear face coverings and are asked to limit the size of their crew to maintain social distancing during the press conference.