Gov. Sisolak provides update on Nevada’s latest COVID-19 response

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak held a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on Nevada’s latest COVID-19 response efforts. The press conference was held inside the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

“At this 6 month point, remember when we lift restrictions, we must do so responsibly. Our future economic recovery depends on it,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Nevada is one of only 11 states with over 10% positivity. We must get that down. Our numbers are getting better, but in our high risk counties, we still have work to do. We flattened the curve before. We reopened. We spiked. We can't repeat that… — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 3, 2020

Sisolak reassured Nevadans that his primary focus is on improving numbers so we can reduce restrictions. He says he wants to responsibly reopen all businesses.

“We can disagree – that’s okay. I expect local leaders to advocate for their local communities —that’s their job. As Governor, I’ve done everything I can to focus on our statewide response and consider the consequences of our decisions now and into the future,” said Sisolak during the news conference.

“I have to make sure leaders in other states have confidence in sending their residents here.” — @GovSisolak #8NN #BeInformedVegas — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) September 3, 2020

“I want to get back to normal. That’s the goal,” added Sisolak.

After reviewing the challenges Nevada faces during this pandemic, Sisolak emphasized that the state COVID-19 response team is working hard and wants to get the reopening plan “right,” focusing on long-term recovery.

And I know how tiresome this can all feel. I hear you. Testing, criteria, mitigation. CDC said one thing, then it says another. It’s a lot folks. It’s overwhelming while you’re trying to log onto your kids laptop for zoom school and figure out if your claim went through at DETR. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 3, 2020

Sisolak acknowledged the challenges Nevada residents are experiencing while abiding by local restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s overwhelming while you’re trying to log onto your kids laptop for zoom school and figure out if your claim went through at DETR,” said Sisolak.

I know a great majority of Nevadans have rallied together, even if they’ve been upset with me on some things, Nevadans have stuck together. That's what we do. #BattleBorn — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 3, 2020

Efforts to increase testing continue and the governor reminded residents to use the newly released COVID Trace app to assist with contact tracing efforts. Gov. Sisolak also encouraged residents to take advantage of the “Stop, Swab, & Go” testing available at three valley locations that started this week.

With the holiday weekend coming up, Governor Sisolak made a plea to Nevadans, asking them to not gather in large groups to celebrate. He called on past holidays as warnings for what come happen if Nevadans don’t adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Nevada saw large spikes in cases weeks after the 4th of July and Memorial Day.