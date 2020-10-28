Gov. Sisolak to hold news conference at 3 p.m. on state’s COVID-19 situation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference today at 3 p.m. to give an update on Nevada’s current COVID-19 situation, according to a news release from his office.

He will be joined by COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator in the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Sisolak and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provided more details about Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and discussed concerns about the rising COVID-19 numbers.

8 News Now will stream the news conference on www.8NewsNow.com and on Facebook.