Gov. Sisolak to hold news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 relief funding for small businesses

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 relief funding for small businesses.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, Sisolak and Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine will announce details of a $20 million business non-profit grant program.

The Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program is aimed at helping Nevada’s small businesses recover.