Gov. Sisolak to give vaccine update during visit to MGM vaccination site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will visit the vaccination site for employees at MGM Resorts International Thursday afternoon.

8NewsNow.com will live stream the event at 2 p.m.

Sisolak will provide updates on the state’s ongoing efforts to vaccinate frontline workers ahead of the state’s June 1 full economic opening.

Gov. Sisolak will be joined by John McManus from MGM Resorts International, Gaming Control Board Chair Brin Gibson, Nevada Resort Association President Virginia Valentine, Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union and workers who received their COVID-19 vaccine for the event.



