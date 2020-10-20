Gov. Sisolak to give statewide COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. Tuesday

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state’s COVID-19 response, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (The Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak will brief Nevada on where the state stands in its effort to combat the coronavirus during a news conference Tuesday.

It is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nevada Health Response reported more than 650 COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths statewide. This week, Clark County was flagged again for elevated disease transmission after meeting the criteria of high case rates and high test positivity.

Today at 4 p.m. I will provide Nevadans an update on the current #COVID19 situation in our State and how we all play a part in mitigating the spread. Please tune in. pic.twitter.com/NYWdKiZRR6 — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) October 20, 2020

