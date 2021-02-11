Gov. Sisolak to address COVID-19 vaccines Thursday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on the states COVID-19 response efforts.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Last month, Sisolak extended the statewide pause to keep mitigation measures in place for 30 more days following a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Currently, businesses must operate at 25% capacity but recently, the positivity rate for cases has decreased.

On Jan. 11, Governor Sisolak and his team of health officials also announced changes to the state’s vaccine playbook, which clarifies priorities for vaccinating specific groups of people. Currently, the state is vaccinating people 70 and older as well as essential and frontline workers.