Gov. Sisolak thanks President Trump for not funding Yucca Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is thanking President Trump for taking Yucca Mountain off the table by not including any funding in the proposed 2021 budget to license the site as a high-level nuclear waste repository.

This was a U-turn for President Trump who months ago called for $116 million to restart the long-delayed controversial project.

Sisolak hand-delivered a letter Monday to Trump’s acting Chief of Staff, Mick Mulvaney.

Yucca Mountain is about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Sisolak is also urging President Donald Trump to veto any legislation that could undermine the state’s legal standing when it comes to its efforts to fight Yucca Mountain from becoming the nation’s repository for high-level nuclear waste.