Gov. Sisolak tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has tested negative for COVID-19 after learning of possible exposure to the virus on Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, he visited the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s Carson City offices late last week where an employee later tested positive. The employee was not in the building at the time.

The possibility of exposure led Sisolak to cancel his in-person press conference regarding Phase 2 of Nevada’s Roadmap to Recovery on May 26.