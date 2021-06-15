Gov. Sisolak talks ‘Right to Return’ in visit with local culinary workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak was in town Tuesday to speak with local culinary workers about the recent bills he signed into law during the 81st legislative session.

He focused on Senate Bill 386, known as the “Right to Return” law. It gives workers who were laid off after March 12, 2020, because of pandemic-related economic problems, the right to go back to work, starting July 1.

“As long as there is one of your brothers and sisters that hasn’t gotten their job back, we’re not finished,” Sisolak said. “We’ve got to bring everyone back. Everyone that wants to come back to work deserves the dignity, the respect to be able to return.”

To put things into perspective, 98% of the Culinary Union’s members were unemployed following last year’s shutdowns. Fast forward to now, only about 50% are back to work.

The governor says he’s doing everything in his power to empower people to get back to work and build our economy back better.