Gov. Sisolak supports renaming McCarran International Airport after former Sen. Harry Reid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is in favor of renaming McCarran International Airport after former Senator Harry Reid.

Sisolak issued the following statement:

“Senator Harry Reid has never forgotten who he is or where he came from. He has spent his life and his career lifting up Nevada to what it has become today. He has helped to shape Las Vegas into a world class tourism destination, in a state that celebrates its diversity. From taking on the mob to taking on the federal government to stop Yucca Mountain, Harry Reid has been a fearless champion for Nevada.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

Sisolak said Reid’s story of rising from poverty in the old mining town of Searchlight, Nevada to one of the most powerful positions in Washington is the story of the American Dream. Sisolak said it’s worth honoring him for everything he has done for the state.

The issue of renaming the airport is expected to go to a vote before the Clark County Commission on Tuesday. If the commission votes in favor of a name change, it must still go before the FAA for approval.

The airport is currently named after former U.S. Sen. Patrick McCarran who, in recent years, has been criticized for having racist views.