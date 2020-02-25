Gov. Sisolak supports moving Nevada to a primary system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a tweet on Tuesday, Governor Sisolak said he will work with state leaders and the Nevada Democratic Party to hold early primaries, instead of caucuses, during presidential election cycles.

In the tweet, the governor of Nevada said in part,

“It’s clear to me that despite the strong reforms we instituted for 2020, the caucus process has fundamental challenges that make it too difficult for too many Nevadans to participate. As we look ahead to the next presidential election cycle, I believe we must further open up the process of selecting our nominee and I intend to work with our State Party and leaders in the State Senate and Assembly to review how we could switch to an early presidential primary.”

On Sunday, former Nevada senator Harry Reid publicly announced he thinks Nevada should be “first in the nation” and move to primaries.

The governors stance furthers the conversation of dropping a caucus system, and instead, moving on to the primary process during elections.

There have been reports of some problems with this year’s Nevada caucuses. While both state leaders have thanked the State Party staff for their work setting up early voting for the caucus, as well as their work during caucus day, the two have stated that it is time for a change.