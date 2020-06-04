Gov. Sisolak supports legal observers watching demonstrations to provide guidance and advice at protests

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he supports of legal observers providing guidance and advice at protests.

Gov. Sisolak released the following statement:

“To all Nevadans lawfully protesting in the Valley this evening and this week: volunteer lawyers will be observing these protests. These legal observers will be wearing red T-shirts that say “LEGAL OBSERVER” — if you have any questions about how to lawfully express your rights or what conduct is lawful, please seek out one of these volunteers.”

“I’d like to thank John Piro for volunteering his time and expertise to help train and organize legal observers. And thank you to all the attorneys across the Valley for helping to provide this valuable service as part of our system of justice.”