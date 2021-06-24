Gov. Sisolak, Superintendent Jara surprise summer school students with treats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a sweet surprise for some local students powering through summer school.

Governor Sisolak stopped by Dondero Elementary here in Vegas with treats for the kids.

“We got to bring popsicles today which everybody got a kick out of — the kids because it’s so hot outside. They’re excited behind me. You can see them all, they want to be on TV so they’re all going to be watching TV tonight to make sure they can pick themselves out,” Governor Sisolak said.

The governor was joined by Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara, among others. He says this visit was important to encourage the students to continue working on their studies during these few months.