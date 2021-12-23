‘We don’t want to take a step back,” Gov. Sisolak urges vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Currently, there are at least six omicron variant cases reported in Nevada. State health officials are stepping up efforts to get more people vaccinated before Christmas.

Governor Steve Sisolak said although omicron is spreading rapidly, it doesn’t seem to be as severe as other variants. He did reiterate vaccines and boosters are the best way to fight COVID-19 as we head into Christmas weekend.

“Hospitalizations are much, much lower when you’ve been vaccinated. The deaths are really reduced. That’s what this is about. We can not overwhelm our healthcare system again like we did before.”

In Nevada, 54% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated as of Dec. 22, 2021.

“We’ve come a long way with our economy. We don’t take a step back. We don’t want to go back and have more restrictions put in place,” Sisolak said.

Newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead joined Sisolak at Horizon Ridge Wellness Clinic where they offered vaccines and Christmas toys to children, including the grooms family.

“I got laid off in the pandemic and then had to wait several months before I got back into employment,” Angelina Grooms said.

She’s the single mother of four boys.

Ferdinand Griffin also knows what it’s like to barely make ends meet. He picked up toys to put under the tree for his two grandchildren.

“Sometimes we don’t have the funds to get what they really want,” he said.

Sisolak sent out a holiday message Thursday thanking Nevadans who have been vaccinated.

The pandemic has resulted in more than 8,000 deaths in Nevada.