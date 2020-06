LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak and other state leaders are holding a news conference Friday morning at 9:30 to follow up on a video Sisolak released Thursday night about the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death.

Sisolak said the protests that stemmed from the “senseless killing” of Floyd are the result of “generations of inequality.”

WATCH: Sisolak’s video message

8 News Now will live stream the news conference.