Gov. Sisolak signs Senate Bill 4, first-in-the-nation legislation protecting Nevada workers and businesses

CARSON CITY, NV (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak was joined virtually by stakeholders and community supporters as he signed Senate Bill 4 (SB4), an act relating to public health geared towards worker safety.

“Unprecedented times call for extraordinary measures. This bill isn’t about economic expansion – it’s about our State’s economic survival,” Gov Sisolak said.

Nevada: our economic crisis is real, and #SB4 is a great example of how the people of this State — business owners and workers — have united in the midst of a historic crisis to protect workers, jobs & our fragile economy. We will get through this…together. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 11, 2020

“It’s about acknowledging that Nevada relies heavily on a single industry – the hospitality industry – and in order to make it through this historic storm, we must ensure it survives. But it’s not just about protecting the businesses – it’s also about protecting the workers that keep this industry and our economy running,” added Sisolak.

Also present on the virtual bill signing ceremony livestream was Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226, Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President MGM Resorts, and Irma Fernandez, daughter of Adolfo Fernandez, a utility porter and namesake of the bill, who tragically passed after contracting COVID-19.

This bill was driven by the need to protect the lifeblood of Nevada’s economy, both small businesses, and hospitality workers. The measure balances the protection of workers and the needs of the business community to stay afloat during the pandemic and subsequent economic crisis.

This bill doesn't provide total immunity to all businesses under all circumstances. Those inevitable bad actors that ignore our directives & published health/safety protocols will not be protected from liability for those failures. They will continue to face legal consequences — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) August 11, 2020

Sisolak explained that the legislation does not create an impenetrable shield for those businesses that fail to protect their customers, visitors, and, most importantly the hard-working Nevadans who drive our economy. Businesses that act counter to established health and safety protocols will not benefit from the protections provided by this bill.

