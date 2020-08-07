Gov. Sisolak signs Senate Bill 1, allowing for alternative dispute resolutions for rental eviction cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 1, allowing for certain courts to grant stays for certain types of evictions.

“I am pleased both houses were able to come together quickly to pass this critical measure,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “It is important legislation like this that will help Nevadans weather the storm during these difficult times, help them collaborate with their landlords to find an alternative means to resolve any disputes, and ultimately enable them to stay safely in their homes. This first step is vital as we remain on our road to recovery.”

SB1 authorizes Nevada’s Supreme Court, Justice Courts, and District Courts to establish rules setting up an expedited program of alternative dispute resolution for evictions for any housing programs operated by a public housing authority.

“Having an alternative dispute resolution program where people can mediate potential solutions will help mitigate the impact on the courts and — most importantly — the impact on landlords and tenants,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice James Hardesty, a supporter of the measure. “I want to thank Governor Sisolak for including such an important issue in a special session, and I also want to express my appreciation to the Legislature for its bipartisan support.”

Evictions may not be stayed for more than 30 days, to facilitate these alternative dispute resolutions. This law applies to evictions of any tenant in any type of dwelling unit, including apartments, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, or any other low rent housing that fall under public housing programs.