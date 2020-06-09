Gov. Sisolak signs new directive allowing K-12 school facilities to reopen for summer learning, activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive Tuesday allowing local K-12 schools to immediately reopen for summer learning and activities while implementing Nevada’s Phase 2 protocols. This directive also allows for the reopening of school athletic fields and facilities accompanied with guidelines from the Nevada Interscholastic Athletics Association (NIAA).

The directive also comes with guidance that “support districts and schools to make local decisions regarding re-opening facilities, offering in-person instruction, and hosting meetings and events under the proper social distancing protocols,” the Nevada Department of Education (NDE) stated in a news release.

According to the NDE, districts and schools may offer summer learning opportunities through distance education, in-person instruction or a combination of both. Districts and schools may also continue to keep school facilities closed to students, staff, parents, guardians, and/or the public at their discretion.

“For the last three months, our students, families and educators demonstrated tremendous flexibility and resiliency when asked to stay at home and switch to distance learning to flatten the COVID-19 infection rate curve. I know this hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud Nevadans took this seriously. This directive will allow schools to return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront.” Gov. Sisolak

If districts, charter schools and private schools wish to reopen, the directive requires that they develop plans for reopening school facilities for the 2020-2021 school year based on Nevada’s Path Forward: A Framework for a Safe, Efficient, and Equitable Return to School Buildings or Framework. The NDE released this plan on April 29.

The directive also requires districts and schools to communicate their developed plans with parents and staff. Once ready, districts and schools will have to “present their plans to their governing body for approval in a public meeting at least 20 days before the first day of the 2020-2021 school year,” the release stated.

ACTIVITIES, SPORTS, ETC.

The Nevada Interscholastic Athletics Association (NIAA) is providing guidance regarding the reopening of fields and facilities, athletics practices and contests.

Along with schools, athletic fields and facilities also have the option to re-open, but the directive does not mandate it. The decision to reopen is up to the school district or other governing entity which controls the fields and facilities, according to the directive.

The directive also states in pertinent part, “…musical performances, live entertainment, concerts, competitions, sporting events, and any events with live performances may resume, but shall remain closed for public attendance.”

Until this restriction on public attendance is lifted by Gov. Sisolak, no spectators are allowed at competitions that are held at or in conjunction with NIAA member schools.

Phased Re-Opening of High School Sports in Nevada

The NIAA has five main points of emphasis as they look to guide the reopening of high school sports across the state.

Decreasing Potential Exposure to Respiratory Droplets:

Strict social distancing

Face coverings (especially inn areas of significant community-based transmission)

Cloth face coverings considered “acceptable” – no “medical grade” masks required for athletic activity (exceptions include swimming, distance running or other high intensity aerobic activity).

Any student who prefers to wear cloth face covering during a competition/contest should be allowed to do so.

Plastic shields covering the entire face (or attached to a helmet) NOT allowed during competitions/contests

Coaches, officials and other contest personnel may wear cloth face coverings at all times during Phase 1-3

To see the other four points of emphasis that include testing regimens, specific guidelines regarding mass gatherings and response to sudden closures, read the NIAA’s reopening guidance document below.

Sports Practice Sessions

PHASE 2:

Below is just part of a list in NIAA’s reopening guidelines, outlined in pages 5-8

Pre-Workout/Contest Screening: all coaches and students will undergo temperature checks for COVID-19 prior to workout

Limitations on Gatherings: No gather of more than 10 people in single indoor space; up to 50 individuals may gather outdoors for workouts

Facilities Cleaning: Prior to entering facility, hard surfaces and weight equipment should be sanitized

Personal & Clothes/Equipment Hygiene: Appropriate clothing/shoes worn at all times in weight room to minimize sweat transmission onto equipment/surfaces; no shared towels, clothing or shoes between students; all athletic equipment cleaned intermittently during practices and contests

Physical Activity: lower risk sports practices and competitions may resume; modified practices may begin for moderate risk sports

Hydration: all students should bring their own water bottles (NOT shared); hydration stations should NOT be utilized

PHASE 3:

Below is just part of a list in NIAA’s reopening guidelines, outlined in pages 5-8

Pre-Workout/Contest Screening: any person who has fever/cold symptoms in previous 24 hours should NOT be allowed to take part in workouts

Limitations on Gatherings: gathering sizes of up to 50 individuals, indoors or outdoors

Facilities Cleaning: same as Phase 2

Personal & Clothes/Equipment Hygiene: Same as Phase 2

Physical Activity: Moderate risk sports practices and competitions may begin; practices for higher risk sports may begin

Hydration: same as Phase 2

Contests

Potential Infection Risk by Sport (modified from United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee – Sports Medicine recommendations):

Higher Risk : Sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. Examples: Wrestling, football, boys’ lacrosse, competitive cheer, dance

: Sports that involve close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers, and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants. Examples: Wrestling, football, boys’ lacrosse, competitive cheer, dance Moderate Risk : Sports that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants. Examples: Basketball, soccer, water polo, ice hockey, field hockey, girls’ lacrosse, crew with two or more rowers in shell, 7 on 7 football, swimming relays, volleyball, baseball, softball, gymnastics (if equipment can’t be sufficiently cleaned between competitors), tennis, pole vault, high jump, long jump *Could potentially be considered “Lower Risk” with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants

: Sports that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particle transmission between participants OR intermittent close contact OR group sports OR sports that use equipment that can’t be cleaned between participants. Examples: Basketball, soccer, water polo, ice hockey, field hockey, girls’ lacrosse, crew with two or more rowers in shell, 7 on 7 football, swimming relays, volleyball, baseball, softball, gymnastics (if equipment can’t be sufficiently cleaned between competitors), tennis, pole vault, high jump, long jump *Could potentially be considered “Lower Risk” with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants Lower Risk: Sports that can be conducted with social distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors. Examples: Individual running events, throwing events (javelin, shot put, discus), individual swimming, golf, weightlifting, alpine skiing, sideline cheer, single sculling, cross country running (with staggered starts)

In all phases, teams should suspend pre-game and post-game handshakes/high-fives/fist bumps.

Please refer to the NIAA Reopening Guidance document to see the full outline of guidelines for sports in Nevada.