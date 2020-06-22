Gov. Sisolak signs emergency regulation allowing teacher hiring, license renewals to resume

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation Monday allowing the hiring of teachers and license renewals to resume.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction was facing obstacles in teacher licensure.

This regulation allows the superintendent, Jhone Ebert, to “extend expiration dates of educator licenses for up to 12 months and provides certain exceptions for mandatory exams on alternative teacher licenses,” according to a news release on the subject.

One obstacle includes testing for licenses. Some teacher applicants have not been able to be tested due to the pandemic. Testing centers closed on May 15, but the statewide vendor provided Praxis exams and initiated at home-administration for certain exams. However, not all required exams have been made available.

The regulation also addresses other obstacles included delays in fingerprinting and processing background checks.

“This emergency regulation enables school districts to hire a significant number of teachers who would otherwise have been unable to renew their licenses because of the impact of COVID-19,” Ebert said.