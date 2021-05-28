Gov. Sisolak signs emergency regulation allowing rideshare companies to reinstate surge pricing

Close-up of vertical sign with logos for ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft, with wheels of a car in the background, indicating a location where rideshare pickups are available in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 24, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As 8 News Now has reported throughout the past few months, locals and visitors alike in Las Vegas have dealt with long wait times for rideshare companies in the valley. This is due to a shortage of drivers for Lyft and Uber.

Now, Governor Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency regulation aimed at fixing that problem.

On Friday, Gov. Sisolak updated the regulation that previously prevented these rideshare companies from instituting “surge pricing” during a State of Emergency. Now, rideshare companies will once again be able to allow price variability.

The Governor hopes this will lead to more rideshare drivers back on the road and shorter wait times for passengers.

This emergency regulation is effective immediately, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.