Gov. Sisolak signs emergency directive expanding mask exception for large indoor events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 050 to expand the mask exception for large indoor events to include conventions within counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission if all attendees are vaccinated.

Sisolak clarified that this is not a requirement to show proof of vaccination to attend. “It is an optional exception to the mask requirement if the operator chooses to require proof of vaccination for all attendees.”

The emergency directive says convention operators can admit attendees who are only partially vaccinated, receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. However, those attendees must continue to wear a mask during the event.

Sisolak says convention operators must implement a system of distinguishing attendees who are fully vaccinated from those who are only partially vaccinated or who, due to age, are ineligible to receive a vaccine, and must enforce the mask requirement for all attendees who are not fully vaccinated during the event.

Today, I signed Emergency Directive 050, which expands the mask exception for large indoor events to now include conventions within counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission if all attendees are vaccinated.



READ MORE HERE: https://t.co/qTlQqOpJRl — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 2, 2021

“This expansion gives an option for organizers to choose between requiring masks indoors for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, or ensuring all attendees are vaccinated, in which case fully-vaccinated can remove their masks.” Governor Steve Sisolak, in a Twitter post

Masks are not required for the fully vaccinated at conferences if all of the following conditions are met:

The convention will have 4,000 attendees or greater

The convention is for a discrete period of time

The convention requires pre-registration

The convention is open only to those who have successfully completed pre-registration

The event operator maintains access control that effectively prevents unregistered or otherwise unauthorized persons from entering or attending the convention or any part thereof

The event operator requires proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee at that event. If someone fails to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they MUST NOT be admitted

be admitted Additionally, convention operators MUST implement a method of verifying vaccination status that is accurate, effective and reliable. Staff must be sufficient in number and adequately trained to implement the system.

According to this updated guidance, eligible convention operators who wish to hold an event where fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear face coverings must submit a “Large Event or Convention Masking Exception COVID-19 Certification Form” listing the event venue, the date of the event, if known, and certify they will comply with all requirements of Directive 050.

The certification form must be submitted to the State Department of Business and Industry and the local health authority.

Today’s Emergency Directive 050 repeals and replaces Directive 049 to ensure consistency between large events and conventions.

The requirements for large events remain the same but additional considerations for transportation to and from events and conferences have been added to comply with federal mask mandates.