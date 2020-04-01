Gov. Sisolak signs directive to extend deadlines for various legal affairs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive Tuesday for the extension of deadlines related to legal proceedings, permits and licenses.

Sisolak aims to help Nevadans who need to file legal complaints for issues with statute of limitations ending during the state of emergency.

Licenses and permits issued by the state or local authorities have also been extended 90 days from their current expiration date or after the state of emergency is lifted.

Business license holders are also granted a 60-day grace period if their renewal fee is due during the state of emergency. They will have that time to file, renew and pay. Penalties will not apply to these late payments.

“Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, Nevada residents are facing restricted travel and should not be penalized for doing the right thing and staying home,” said Sisolak in a press release. “With this order, Nevadans don’t have to worry about losing legal rights while they focus on staying healthy.”