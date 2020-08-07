Gov. Sisolak signs criminal justice reform legislation from 32nd Legislative Special Session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, on Friday, signed Assembly Bill 3, which his office says is a measure vital in the advancement of social justice reform. Assembly Bill 3 includes changes to law enforcement conduct and Senate Bill 2, which rollbacks certain provisions for police officers under investigation.
The Governor released the following statement:
“Earlier this year, I made a promise to all Nevadans that I would meet with legislators, elected officials, and community leaders throughout the State to discuss social and criminal justice reforms to ensure we could begin moving to a place where everyone would feel safe in their communities. These two pieces of legislation are a step in the right direction, recognizing that the conversations – and the work – must continue.
Nevadans should always feel safe in their own communities and confident that they will not have to fear for their lives from those that are charged with protecting them. We will not squander this opportunity. We will push forward. This moment will not be fleeting and forgotten, it will persist.
My administration will continue to pursue change, we will not go back to the status quo and we will continue to actively listen to those whose voices have been drowned out or forgotten in the past.”Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nev.