Gov. Sisolak signs Assembly Bill 4, which is special session elections legislation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 4 Monday. Assembly Bil 4 is a bill that ensures protections for Nevadans to vote safely at the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election during the global pandemic.

The Governor issued the following statement on AB 4:

“During this global pandemic, I made a commitment that we’d do all we can to allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot in the upcoming November election. This bill will help prevent Nevadans from experiencing the long lines at polling locations they faced during the Primary election, which will protect their safety, safeguard their right to make their voices heard, and help reduce the spread of COVID-19. As I have said before, Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and this bill will enable election officials to continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances. I am confident that Secretary of State Cegavske, in coordination with local clerks and registrars, will run a safe, fair, and accessible election this November.” Gov. Steve Sisolak, D-Nev.

AB 4 enacts provisions for conducting elections adversely affected by certain emergencies or disasters, including COVID-19. It revises provisions governing election procedures for all mail ballots during an “affected election” and ensures a minimum number of in-person locations to vote during the early vote and on election day.

AB4 provides additional safeguards against certain unlawful acts, and it allocates funds to assist Nevada’s County Clerks and Registrars in putting on a safe and successful November General election.

Not everyone is happy about AB4. Some Nevada Republicans have been outspoken about their disapproval of the bill, and ever since it passed during a special session this weekend, President Donald Trump has been lashing out on Twitter against Nevada lawmakers and Governor Sisolak.

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

President Trump even said during is daily coronavirus briefing at the White House that he was going to sue the state for the move.

