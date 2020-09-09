Gov. Sisolak signs 2 proclamations committing full support for suicide prevention in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak signed two new proclamations related to suicide prevention in the State of Nevada.

The first proclamation declares September 2020 as suicide prevention month in Nevada.

Gov. Sisolak signed the PREVENTS proclamation. The goal of PREVENTS is as followed:

It commits Nevada’s full support for the implementation of the PREVENTS’ Roadmap’ to help identify veterans and other residents in need of care.

It develops best practices around mental health; prioritize mental health in the workplace.

It promotes the REACH National Public Health Campaign through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that seeks to increase awareness of mental health issues and suicide prevention.

“With the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention’s leadership on suicide prevention efforts in our state, I am signing the PREVENTS proclamation to commit Nevada’s full support to both this national and statewide effort,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “The State of Nevada has demonstrated its commitment to end the tragedy of suicide among veterans and their families by actively participating in the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide, as well as four separate Mayors’ Challenges to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families in Las Vegas, the Truckee Meadows, Elko and Winnemucca.”

As the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, suicide is a national public health challenge and the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35. On average, 129 Americans die by suicide each day, accounting for 47,173 suicide deaths in 2017. The national number of veteran and military suicides has exceeded 6,000 each year from 2008-2017.

By participating in the VA’s Governor’s Challenge program, the State of Nevada is working to bring together interagency teams to address veteran suicide at the state level.

The governor’s office said last month, Nevada was invited to participate in the Governor’s Challenge Community Expansion Project event, marking the growth in Nevada to rural areas in this national suicide prevention program sponsored by the VA and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), with technical assistance from the Governor’s Challenge To Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) Technical Assistance Center (TA).

On March 5, 2019, the President signed Executive Order 13861 calling for the development of a comprehensive plan to empower veterans and end suicide through coordinated suicide prevention efforts, prioritized research activities, and strengthened collaboration across the public and private sectors and this plan is known as the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide or PREVENTS (the ‘Roadmap’).

If you are a veteran in crisis, please call the Veterans Crisis Call Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1.

If you are not a veteran but are in crisis, please call Crisis Support Services of Nevada at 775-784-8090.

NDVS is dedicated to helping Nevada veterans get the services, benefits, and quality of life they deserve. In addition to offering benefits, counseling, and assistance, which includes filing VA claims at no cost, NDVS manages the Northern and Southern Nevada State Veterans Homes and Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. For more information, please visit www.veterans.nv.gov.