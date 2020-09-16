Gov. Sisolak’s letter to Pence seeks clarity following Trump’s Nevada rallies, calls out president for ‘dismissive behavior’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak sent a letter to Vice President Pence Wednesday asking for clarity on how the state follow recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force after President Trump held two large rallies that violated the state’s emergency directives on large public gatherings.

Sisolak asked that the task force explain to the residents of Nevada how to reconcile the recommendations from the President’s public health experts and the President’s contradictory actions in Nevada. The rallies in Minden and Henderson drew thousands of people.

“Nevadans deserve much better from the Trump administration and with the President’s blatant disregard and lack of accountability for his own administration’s professional medical advice, I would ask what additional support Nevada can expect to receive from the Federal government to ensure it can effectively combat this deadly virus now that the President has undoubtedly risked an increased spread in two of our communities?,” Gov. Sisolak wrote. “I urge the administration to consider both the health and economic consequences of this type of unsanctioned mass gatherings and would appreciate better collaboration in the future.”

Sisolak also wrote that the president’s actions “led to confusion and frustration by not only me but also millions of Nevadans who have made sacrifices over the past six months.”