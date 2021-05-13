Gov. Sisolak says Nevada will follow latest recommendations from CDC on mask-wearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak says Nevada will follow the latest recommendations on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Earlier today, in a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

“I strongly urge all Nevadans who have not yet taken advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so as soon as possible,” said Gov. Sisolak in a Twitter post on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates from the Governor’s office.