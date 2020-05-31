Gov. Sisolak, Reno Mayor help with cleanup efforts following violent protests in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — After hours of violent protests destroyed buildings and damaged property in Downtown Reno Saturday, Governor Steve Sisolak and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve joined the clean up efforts on Sunday.

Reno’s mayor issued a citywide curfew Saturday as hundreds of protesters gathered the streets over the recent death of George Floyd, a man killed in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.

Gov. Sisolak activated the Nevada National Guard Saturday evening as the peaceful protests turned violent and destructive.

Videos on social media showed protesters breaking into government buildings, including Reno’s City Hall and Police Department headquarters.

In a tweet, Gov. Sisolak said the activation was in response to “circumstances going on in Reno and at the request of local leaders.” Sisolak did not mention Las Vegas in his tweet.

The curfew, issued in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County, was lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday.

This morning, the First Lady and I joined @mayorschieve and others in clean-up efforts in downtown Reno. I am so proud of those who came out to help pick up the pieces of our community. This is the Nevada we know & love. pic.twitter.com/TNEtJqDaew — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 31, 2020

