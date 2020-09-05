Gov. Sisolak releases statement on passing of Nevada Indian Commissioner Lori Pasqua

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Indian Commission recently lost a beloved staff member. Lori Pasqua passed away on Aug. 23, at the age of 58 after battling cancer.
According to the Nevada Indian Commission’s website, she was a Welmelti from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. She was also a descendant of the Cui-ui Dicutta of Pyramid Lake, descendant of the Pit-River, Susanville Indian Rancheria. She lived in the Carson Valley area.
On Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak sent the following statement in regards to her death.
“Kathy and I were heartbroken to hear the news of Lori Pasqua’s death. Our hearts go out to her son, Washoe Chair Serrell Smokey, daughter, Washoe County educator Fawn Hunter, her entire family, and the entire community for their loss. May she rest in peace. After graduating from Carson High School, she dedicated her life to educating fellow Nevadans and serving as a mentor and role model throughout Nevada’s Tribal Nations. The legacy of this remarkable daughter, mother, grandmother, partner, educator and friend to the State will live on in all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. The First Lady and I send our condolences to the Pasqua family, her friends, colleagues, and the Tribal nations that she so greatly impacted. She will be missed.”