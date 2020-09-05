Gov. Sisolak releases statement on passing of Nevada Indian Commissioner Lori Pasqua

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Indian Commission recently lost a beloved staff member. Lori Pasqua passed away on Aug. 23, at the age of 58 after battling cancer.

According to the Nevada Indian Commission’s website, she was a Welmelti from the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. She was also a descendant of the Cui-ui Dicutta of Pyramid Lake, descendant of the Pit-River, Susanville Indian Rancheria. She lived in the Carson Valley area.

On Friday, Governor Steve Sisolak sent the following statement in regards to her death.