Gov. Sisolak: Bars in certain areas will return to Phase 1 restrictions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is provided an update on the State’s COVID-19 response effort. His biggest point was a new directive, mandating that bars in certain areas return to Phase 1 restrictions at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Nevada is currently in Phase 2 of “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery.”

Sisolak said he will release the guidelines and list of areas Friday morning. According to the Governor, OSHA inspectors noted less than half of bars visited were in compliance with the facial coverings mandate.

He said that Dr. Anthony Fauci said congregating in bars is one of the most dangerous things we can do right now.

The directive applies to bars and taverns that do not serve food. They are allowed to provide curbside pickup where allowed locally, but patrons are no longer allowed on-site.

Restaurants must close their bar areas and continue to limit establishment capacity to 50%. Patrons who are seated at tables may still order alcoholic beverages, but they may not congregate at bar areas or be served at the bar.

Sisolak noted all bar tops must be closed, regardless of whether they have gaming machines.

Restaurants, including pubs and breweries, distilleries or wineries that are licensed to sell food, may not seat parties of more than six inside or outside.

Sisolak strongly encouraged establishments to promote outdoor dining.

He also addressed the use of masks at gyms and pools. Masks are required at pools unless an individual is actively swimming. Masks are required at gyms unless you are engaging in strenuous exercise.

Sisolak also said they are asking for federal funding in regards to retaining the help of 600 Nevada National Guardsmen through December. He noted they have aided with contact tracing, testing and many other critical efforts in the State’s battle against COVID-19.