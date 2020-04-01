Gov. Sisolak promotes Nevada’s Adjutant General Ondra Berry to major general

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak promoted Nevada National Guard Adjutant General Ondra Berry to major general Wednesday. During the private ceremony in Carson City, Sisolak pinned on Berry’s second star.

The ceremony take social distancing, and only a handful of guests attended.

Berry manages the Nevada Department of the Military. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is overseeing the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Department of the Health and Human Services.

“There is no doubt Major General Berry is an extraordinary leader, a true patriot, an inspiration to his troops and committed Nevada,” Sisolak said in a press release.

Berry is the only major general in the Nevada National Guard after Maj. Gen. Robert Herbert retired. His responsibilities encompass the state and federal mission of our national guard.

He achieved a major accomplishment, as he is the first adjutant general to attain the major general rank since Maj. Gen. Cindy Kirkland in 2007.

Berry was formerly the deputy police chief of the Reno Police Department and a senior vice president at MGM Resorts International.

A heartfelt congratulations to Maj. Gen. Berry!