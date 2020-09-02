Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 4 ‘Blood Donation Day’ in Nevada

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested — a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak has joined other governors across the country to declare a state Blood Donation Day on Friday, September 4. It serves as a reminder of the need to constantly replenish blood supply for local medical centers.

According to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), donations typically drop by as much as 25% during the Labor Day holiday.

To keep the momentum going through the holiday week, Capriotti’s is thanking all blood donors from Sept. 4 through Sept. 11 with a voucher for a complimentary sub sandwich.

Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross are holding blood drives that will run during National Blood Donation Week (Sept. 1-7).

American Red Cross Blood Drive locations/times:

Henderson

9/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Smith’s Food and Drug – Valle Verde, 55 S. Valle Verde Drive

9/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive #120

9/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, 421 Astaire Dr.

Las Vegas

9/1/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive

9/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., LVMPD Northwest Area Command, 9850 West Cheyenne Avenue

9/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 10

9/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Asian Community Resource Center, 3111 S. Maryland Pkwy, Second Floor

9/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr.

9/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

North Las Vegas

9/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd

Vitalant Blood Drive locations:

**The blood bank recommends making an appointments to give blood. Call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com.

Drives are being held across the country with social distancing and COVID measures in place and can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.