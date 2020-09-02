Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 4 ‘Blood Donation Day’ in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak has joined other governors across the country to declare a state Blood Donation Day on Friday, September 4. It serves as a reminder of the need to constantly replenish blood supply for local medical centers.

According to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), donations typically drop by as much as 25% during the Labor Day holiday. 

To keep the momentum going through the holiday week, Capriotti’s is thanking all blood donors from Sept. 4 through Sept. 11 with a voucher for a complimentary sub sandwich.

Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross are holding blood drives that will run during National Blood Donation Week (Sept. 1-7).

American Red Cross Blood Drive locations/times:

Henderson

  • 9/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Smith’s Food and Drug – Valle Verde, 55 S. Valle Verde Drive
  • 9/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive #120
  • 9/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, 421 Astaire Dr.

Las Vegas

  • 9/1/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive
  • 9/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., LVMPD Northwest Area Command, 9850 West Cheyenne Avenue
  • 9/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 10
  • 9/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Asian Community Resource Center, 3111 S. Maryland Pkwy, Second Floor
  • 9/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr.
  • 9/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110

North Las Vegas

  • 9/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd

Vitalant Blood Drive locations:

**The blood bank recommends making an appointments to give blood. Call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com.

Drives are being held across the country with social distancing and COVID measures in place and can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.

Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation for Blood Donation Day, Sept. 4

