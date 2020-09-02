Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 4 ‘Blood Donation Day’ in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Sisolak has joined other governors across the country to declare a state Blood Donation Day on Friday, September 4. It serves as a reminder of the need to constantly replenish blood supply for local medical centers.
According to Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services), donations typically drop by as much as 25% during the Labor Day holiday.
To keep the momentum going through the holiday week, Capriotti’s is thanking all blood donors from Sept. 4 through Sept. 11 with a voucher for a complimentary sub sandwich.
Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross are holding blood drives that will run during National Blood Donation Week (Sept. 1-7).
American Red Cross Blood Drive locations/times:
Henderson
- 9/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Smith’s Food and Drug – Valle Verde, 55 S. Valle Verde Drive
- 9/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Community Ambulance, 91 Corporate Park Drive #120
- 9/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hampton Inn and Suites, 421 Astaire Dr.
Las Vegas
- 9/1/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive
- 9/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., LVMPD Northwest Area Command, 9850 West Cheyenne Avenue
- 9/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Suite 10
- 9/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Asian Community Resource Center, 3111 S. Maryland Pkwy, Second Floor
- 9/12/2020: 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr.
- 9/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite #110
North Las Vegas
- 9/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd
Vitalant Blood Drive locations:
**The blood bank recommends making an appointments to give blood. Call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) or visit www.BloodHero.com.
Drives are being held across the country with social distancing and COVID measures in place and can be found by visiting the American Red Cross or Vitalant websites.