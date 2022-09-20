LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has issued a proclamation for September 20 to be “Las Vegas Aces Day” in recognition of the team winning the WNBA championship.

In a post on Twitter, Sisolak said he couldn’t be prouder.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the win with the team on the Strip tonight, in the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World!”

Sisolak will join others Tuesday evening for a celebration on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s free and the public is invited. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and takes place between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive.

The Las Vegas Aces team members, coaching staff, performers and dignitaries will take part in a parade on the Strip from Flamingo to the Bellagio where a celebration will take place to recognize the team for its huge win.