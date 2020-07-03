Gov. Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to social distance, wear masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is echoing the importance of social distancing and wearing masks, especially as some people gather to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The state’s COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing. Another 985 positive cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

In a video released, Sisolak asks Nevadans to do their part.

“Please, please, I beg of you. Don’t get into large groups. Do not get into an area where you can’t be socially distanced. You have to be six feet away from the person next to you and most of al please wear a mask. Wearing a mask works. It’s not partisan, it’s not political. It’s the right thing to do. It saves lives.”

Gov. Sisolak says wearing a mask and stay socially distant is key to keeping businesses open after the Fourth of July.

The state transitioned into Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 29, after a directive from Sisolak in mid-March that forced all non-essential businesses to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.