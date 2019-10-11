Gov. Sisolak ‘outraged’ over attempts to influence Nevada elections, marijuana market

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced he is creating a special marijuana task force after learning foreign nationals tried to power-broker their way into Nevada’s legal marijuana market. This move comes after Thursday’s announcement of Ukrainian-connected federal indictments.

Prosecutors allege the money originated with a foreign power, possibly Russia.

New York prosecutors allege that foreign born men attempted to influence U.S. politics by funneling money into U.S. political campaigns which included Nevada Republicans. Records show donations of $10,000 each to Adam Laxalt, the former state attorney general who lost his bid for governor, and Wesley Duncan, who ran unsuccessfully for attorney general.

Laxalt and Duncan’s campaigns both say they did not know the men or what they were planning. Both say they returned the contributions.

It’s also alleged that Igor Fruman hoped the donations would help with getting a recreational marijuana license in Nevada after missing the initial application date for the license. Fruman was not awarded a license.

After learning of the indictments, Sisolak released the following statement Friday morning: