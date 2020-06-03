Gov. Sisolak, others visit UMC where Metro officer remains on life support

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officer Shay Mikalonis was transported to UMC after being shot by 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego while on duty Monday night. Today, police remained outside of the hospital building.

Various law enforcement, community and state leaders stopped by to show their support, including Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The governor did not want to make a comment on camera, but he did address officers, thanking them for their work.

.@GovSisolak goes up to @LVMPD officers to thank him. He did not want to make a comment except to say he is here for the family of the officer #8NN pic.twitter.com/JQ4dtz19ge — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) June 2, 2020

Throughout the day, officers supported each other with hugs and prayers. A few in the community also came to talk with police and drop off items.

“I just wanted to pay my respects and just bring down a token of my appreciation for the police officers and their families,” said visitor Londell McPherson, “and I just wanted to bring them some donuts today.”

8 News Now’s cameras captured Sheriff Joe Lombardo also speaking with officers. Hospital staff and the Las Vegas Fraternal Order of Police offered relief for those outside with food and water.

Metro Police ask the community to keep Mikalonis in their thoughts and prayers.