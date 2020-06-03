Gov. Sisolak, others visit UMC where Metro officer remains on life support

1  of  2
Metro Police release name of officer ‘critically injured, on life support’ following shooting during Monday night protest Suspect who allegedly shot officer in the head is 20-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officer Shay Mikalonis was transported to UMC after being shot by 20-year-old Edgar Samaniego while on duty Monday night. Today, police remained outside of the hospital building.

Various law enforcement, community and state leaders stopped by to show their support, including Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The governor did not want to make a comment on camera, but he did address officers, thanking them for their work.

Throughout the day, officers supported each other with hugs and prayers. A few in the community also came to talk with police and drop off items.

“I just wanted to pay my respects and just bring down a token of my appreciation for the police officers and their families,” said visitor Londell McPherson, “and I just wanted to bring them some donuts today.”

8 News Now’s cameras captured Sheriff Joe Lombardo also speaking with officers. Hospital staff and the Las Vegas Fraternal Order of Police offered relief for those outside with food and water.

Metro Police ask the community to keep Mikalonis in their thoughts and prayers.

