LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.

Metro police Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

Officer Truong Thai, 49, was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital after he was shot in the torso shortly after 1 a.m. The shooting happened after he and another officer located the suspect in a vehicle on Flamingo Road near UNLV.

Governor Steve Sisolak posted the following statement on Twitter:

Kathy and I are devastated to hear the news about Officer Truong Thai. Officers and first responders put their lives on the line everyday to help keep us safe. Kathy and I are keeping Officer Thai’s family, friends, and loved ones in our hearts during this difficult time. Gov. Steve Sisolak

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a video on Twitter and thanked Officer Truong Thai for his dedication to the department. “Your sacrifice will never be forgotten,” it said.

Clark County also released a statement following the announcement of the officer’s death.

Clark County joins with the entire community in mourning the death of Officer Truong Thai, following his tragic death in the line of duty while serving and protecting others. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and the entire LVMPD force. Clark County

The last Metro officer to die in the line of duty was Detective Justin Terry who was killed in June 2022 when a steel beam fell on his vehicle at a construction site in the Centennial Bowl on U.S. 95.