Gov. Sisolak orders Nevada National Guardsmen to remain on duty through March 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Hundreds of Nevada National Guardsmen will remain on duty through the first quarter of 2021 to help with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Steve Sisoak made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

This extension comes in response to a memorandum issued by President Donald Trump Thursday, authorizing the extension for National Guardsmen through March 31, 2021 in many states across the country. Funding will be split with 25 percent of the funds coming from the state and 75 percent from the federal government.

Governor Sisolak will remain in control of the Nevada Guard.

Nevada Guardsmen were originally activated for the COVID-19 response in early April with federal funding. This has been the largest and lengthiest activation of the Nevada National Guard in the state’s history.

The Nevada National Guard has assisted at testing sites across the state, while also having a hand in maintaining the state’s strategic stockpile and warehouses in Nevada.