Gov. Sisolak orders Nevada National Guard to support local law enforcement efforts ahead of presidential inauguration

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Ahead of the presidential inauguration on January 20, Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered the Nevada National Guard to assist and support interagency law enforcement efforts within the state. This comes as federal warnings have come out of potential activity at state capitols.

Along with the Nevada National Guard, the Nevada Department of Public Safety is also working with agencies in Nevada to ensure the safety of the public.

The Nevada National Guard has also announced it will be sending Guardsmen to the U.S. Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration.