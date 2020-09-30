Gov. Sisolak orders Nevada flags to fly at half-staff on ‘Vegas Strong’ day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada flags will fly at half-staff Thursday, Oct. 1, at all state public buildings in honor of “Vegas Strong Day in Nevada” following a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The proclamation honors the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music festival in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The proclamation also recognizes the first responders, law enforcement officers, faith-based organizations, counselors and volunteers who provided support during and after the attack. Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more injured in the attack.

A woman who died in November 2019, Kimberly Gervais of San Bernardino County, Calif., was the 59th victim of the shooting.

“On the anniversary of this horrific and senseless violence, we honor everyone involved that helped us get through these tragic times. The victims of this senseless act of violence, their families and friends will forever be in our hearts and prayers” Gov. Sisolak said.

“The outpouring of love, kindness, and support locally, statewide, nationally, and worldwide will never be forgotten. Because of this support and the endurance of those in our community to protect one another and to heal together, we will forever be ‘Vegas Strong.’”