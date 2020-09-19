Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all U.S. and Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 87-year-old Justice passed away on Friday, Sept. 18 after a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The flags will remain lowered until the day of her burial, Gov. Sisolak’s Office announced in a news release.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality and legal powerhouse on the Supreme Court. She was a role model for so many and I know her legacy will continue to inspire our future leaders. First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak and I join the rest of our nation in mourning this great loss.”

President Trump issued a similar executive order in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stating that flags shall be flown at half-staff from the day of death until interment of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. 

The flag flies at half-staff at the Supreme Court on the morning after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

