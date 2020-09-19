Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all U.S. and Nevada flags to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The 87-year-old Justice passed away on Friday, Sept. 18 after a long battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.
The flags will remain lowered until the day of her burial, Gov. Sisolak’s Office announced in a news release.
“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, icon, fierce advocate for equality and legal powerhouse on the Supreme Court. She was a role model for so many and I know her legacy will continue to inspire our future leaders. First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak and I join the rest of our nation in mourning this great loss.”Governor Sisolak.
President Trump issued a similar executive order in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, stating that flags shall be flown at half-staff from the day of death until interment of an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.