Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sheldon Adelson

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — State of Nevada flags at the State Capitol and public offices across Nevada will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Adelson passed away Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the Las Vegas Sands Corporation said in a statement. Dr. Miriam Adelson also confirmed her husband’s death Tuesday.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced in a statement that flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday “as a mark of solemn respect and in remembrance of Sheldon Adelson.”

“Kathy and I continue to extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Adelson, his children, and all of his family and friends during this difficult time,” Governor Sisolak said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories