Gov. Sisolak orders flags to half-staff in honor of Sheldon Adelson

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — State of Nevada flags at the State Capitol and public offices across Nevada will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Adelson passed away Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the Las Vegas Sands Corporation said in a statement. Dr. Miriam Adelson also confirmed her husband’s death Tuesday.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced in a statement that flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday “as a mark of solemn respect and in remembrance of Sheldon Adelson.”

“Kathy and I continue to extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Adelson, his children, and all of his family and friends during this difficult time,” Governor Sisolak said.